Nation of Language announce 2022 tour; new album ‘A Way Forward’ out now

NYC band Nation of Language just released their new album, A Way Forward, a new wavey treat featuring 10 songs that all could have appeared on John Hughes soundtracks, loaded with cascading arpeggiated synths, bouncing rhythms, and frontman Ian Devaney's soaring vocals that glisten with just the right touch of melodrama. You can listen to the album below.

The band have just announced a 2022 North American tour, including shows in Baltimore, NYC, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Kansas City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Toronto, Montreal, and more. The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 3 and they have two L.A. shows at the Lodge Room on March 19 & March 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed below.

Nation of Language - 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 2 7:00 PM Baltimore Ottobar

Mar 3 7:00 PM New York Webster Hall

Mar 4 7:00 PM Boston Brighton Music Hall

Mar 5 8:00 PM Philadelphia Underground Arts

Mar 18 8:00 PM San Diego Music Box

Mar 19 8:00 PM Los Angeles Lodge Room

Mar 20 8:00 PM Los Angeles Lodge Room

Mar 22 7:00 PM San Francisco Bimbo's 365 Club

Mar 24 7:00 PM Seattle Crocodile

Mar 26 8:00 PM Portland Vitalidad

Mar 29 7:00 PM Denver Bluebird Theater

Mar 30 7:00 PM Kansas City recordBar

Mar 31 7:00 PM Minneapolis Fine Line

Apr 1 7:30 PM Chicago Thalia Hall

Apr 2 7:00 PM St Louis Off Broadway

Apr 3 7:00 PM Indianapolis Hi Fi

Apr 6 7:00 PM Columbus Ace of Cups

Apr 7 8:00 PM Toronto, CA Lee's Palace

Apr 8 7:00 PM Montreal, CA Bar Le Ritz

See pictures of Nation of Language at Governors Ball 2022 below.