Nation of Language announce 2022 tour; new album ‘A Way Forward’ out now
NYC band Nation of Language just released their new album, A Way Forward, a new wavey treat featuring 10 songs that all could have appeared on John Hughes soundtracks, loaded with cascading arpeggiated synths, bouncing rhythms, and frontman Ian Devaney's soaring vocals that glisten with just the right touch of melodrama. You can listen to the album below.
The band have just announced a 2022 North American tour, including shows in Baltimore, NYC, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Kansas City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Toronto, Montreal, and more. The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 3 and they have two L.A. shows at the Lodge Room on March 19 & March 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local time.
All dates are listed below.
Nation of Language - 2022 Tour Dates
Mar 2 7:00 PM Baltimore Ottobar
Mar 3 7:00 PM New York Webster Hall
Mar 4 7:00 PM Boston Brighton Music Hall
Mar 5 8:00 PM Philadelphia Underground Arts
Mar 18 8:00 PM San Diego Music Box
Mar 19 8:00 PM Los Angeles Lodge Room
Mar 20 8:00 PM Los Angeles Lodge Room
Mar 22 7:00 PM San Francisco Bimbo's 365 Club
Mar 24 7:00 PM Seattle Crocodile
Mar 26 8:00 PM Portland Vitalidad
Mar 29 7:00 PM Denver Bluebird Theater
Mar 30 7:00 PM Kansas City recordBar
Mar 31 7:00 PM Minneapolis Fine Line
Apr 1 7:30 PM Chicago Thalia Hall
Apr 2 7:00 PM St Louis Off Broadway
Apr 3 7:00 PM Indianapolis Hi Fi
Apr 6 7:00 PM Columbus Ace of Cups
Apr 7 8:00 PM Toronto, CA Lee's Palace
Apr 8 7:00 PM Montreal, CA Bar Le Ritz
See pictures of Nation of Language at Governors Ball 2022 below.