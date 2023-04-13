Nation Of Language announce LP ‘Strange Disciple,’ share “Weak In Your Light”

Nation Of Language have officially announced their anticipated third album, Strange Disciple, that's out September 15 via Play It Again Sam. The album was produced by Nick Millhiser and recorded locally in East Williamsburg. Ian Devaney, Aidan Noell, and Alex Mackay wrote the album with live performance in mind, with more live drums and guitar than on previous albums.

That evolution of sound is palpable in new single and album lead-off, "Weak In Your Light," which opens with synth pulses and sparse drums and expands into an engulfing electronic soundscape. The song, as with many on the album (including previously released single "Sole Obsession"), reflects on the vulnerability that comes with desire, as Ian explains, “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone.” Listen to "Weak In Your Light" and check out the artwork and tracklist for Strange Disciple below.

Nation Of Language have already announced an extensive tour coming up this summer, including appearances at Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Fest, Outside Lands, and Day In Day Out. The North American shows come with support from Gustaf, Reggie Watts, and Miss Grit on varying dates. Nation Of Language and Gustaf kick off the trip at home on May 4 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates below.

Nation Of Language, Strange Disciple loading...

Strange Disciple Tracklist

Weak In Your Light

Sole Obsession

Surely I Can't Wait

Swimming in the Shallow Sea

Too Much, Enough

Spare Me the Decision

Sightseer

Stumbling Still

A New Goodbye

I Will Never Learn

Nation of Language -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel^

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

5/19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

6/2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/6 - Madrid, ES - Primavera In The City

6/9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Madrid

6/10 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound Porto

6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret

6/14 - London, UK - KOKO

6/16 - Glasgow, UK - QMU

7/21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

8/3 - Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop

8/4 - Diepholz, DE - Appletree Garden

8/5 - Katowice, PL - OFF Festival

8/11 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

8/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out

8/14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

9/15 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

9/16 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

9/17 - Malmo, SE - Plan B

9/18 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

9/20 - Kӧln, DE - Gebäude9

9/21 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

9/22 - Brussels, BE - Orangerie

9/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

9/25 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

9/28 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

9/29 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

9/30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

10/4 - Manchester, UK - New Century

10/5 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

10/6 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry

10/7 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

10/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre #

10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon #

10/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo #

10/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall #

10/20 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar #

10/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic #

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge #

10/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent #

10/29 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern #

10/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

11/2 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

11/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTX #

11/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs #

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East #

11/8 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle #

11/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

11/30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair #

12/1 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD #

12/2 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix #

^w/ Gustaf

*w/ Reggie Watts

# w/ Miss Grit