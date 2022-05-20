Nation of Language, Kiesza, more playing free Hudson Yards show series
Bowery Presents is putting on a new summer concert series in NYC. Summer Concerts at The Wells Fargo Stage happen in the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards, every Wednesday from June 1 - August 3, starting at 6 PM. They're free and open to the general public, no ticket required.
They've announced the artists for the first seven weeks, including Nation of Language on June 1, Kiesza on June 22, and MICHELLE on June 27. See the lineup so far below.
Speaking of Nation of Language, they just announced some fall shows, including a Jersey City date at White Eagle Hall on September 16.
SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE WELLS FARGO STAGE 2022 LINEUP
June 1st; Nation of Language
June 8th: Lovelytheband
June 15th: Colt Ford
June 22nd: Kiesza
July 13th: Arlissa
July 20th: Daya
July 27th: MICHELLE