Nation of Language share remix by Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, announce 2023 tour

Nation of Language have shared a new remix of their song "Across That Fine Line" by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard. The original, from their 2021 debut, was driving synthpop, but Goddard turns it into something more magesterial. “As someone who works mostly alone, it can be fascinating to hear other artists I admire reframing one of our songs,” says Nation of Language’s Ian Devaney. “The way they choose certain moments to accentuate takes me back to the writing process when all of these ideas were first stitched together.” Listen to the remix and the original below.

The band have also announced new 2023 tour dates, including some of their biggest headline shows to date. That includes a hometown show at Brooklyn Steel on May 4 with Gustaf, as well as shows in Los Angeles and Seattle, and a London show after Primavera Sound.

Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Nation of Language - 2023 Tour Dates

4th May 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

17th May 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

18th May 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

19th May 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

2nd June 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Madrid

6th June 2023 - Madrid, ES - Primavera In The City

9th June 2023 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Barcelona

14th June 2023 - London, UK - KOKO