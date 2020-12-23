Navy Blue releases new album ft. Yasiin Bey, billy woods & more (listen)

Earlier this year, NYC rapper/producer Navy Blue released his very good new album Àdá Irin, and today he put out a second album of 2020, Song of Sage: Post Panic!. These 18 new tracks find his hazy, psychedelic rap style in fine form, and they boast guest appearances by the legendary Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), billy woods, Maxo, and Zeroh. Navy Blue fans will not be disappointed, and if you haven't checked him out yet but you dig his frequent collaborators like Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE, Song of Sage: Post Panic! is not a bad place to start. Listen below.