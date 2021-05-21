Navy Blue shares “Ritual” video off surprise new album ‘Navy’s Reprise’
Having just produced AKAI SOLO's new album True Sky, which came out shortly after he appeared on The Alchemist's This Thing of Ours EP, NYC rapper/producer Navy Blue has released a followup album to December 2020's Song of Sage: Post Panic!. The only way to hear the full album is by buying it at Navy Blue's website, but he also released a video for "Ritual," which you can watch below. Just judging by this song, it sounds like Navy Blue is continuing to push forward and explore new territory. It's great stuff.