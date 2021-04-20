NC punks Totally Slow releasing new LP ‘Casual Drag’ (watch the “Found Factions” video)

North Carolina punks Totally Slow are releasing their third album, Casual Drag, on June 4 via Refresh Records (pre-order). We're premiering the rippin' new song "Found Factions," and here's what vocalist/guitarist Scott Hicks says about it:

"Found Factions" happened in a creative burst I had between making new inspiring connections with very talented friends and making some tough existential decisions about how we wanted to move forward with this band. We work a lot with open D-string riffs and an octave chorded two-guitar attack that bands like Adolescents and Fugazi championed when I was a kid. Lyrics about self-inflicted isolation and happily shrinking your social circle as time goes on - didn't need a pandemic to get down with that.

That should give you a pretty great idea of what to expect; the song pretty much finds the middle ground between Adolescents' snotty SoCal punk and the harder sounds of DC post-hardcore, and it manages to induce nostalgia and feel fresh and urgent all at once. Watch the video (directed by Reid Haithcock) below.

Tracklist

Found Factions

Call the Pigs

Casual Drag

On Sale

The Needle

Enemies

Skull Cracks

Dead Skater

Push Ups

I Yield My Time, Fuck You