Neal Casal tribute box set announced ft. J Mascis, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Steve Earle, Cass McCombs, more

The late Neal Casal will be honored with a 41-song tribute album box set, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal, featuring J Mascis, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Steve Earle, Cass McCombs, Fruit Bats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Vetiver, Warren Haynes, Jonathan Wilson w/ Hannah Cohen, Jonathan Rice, Eric Krasno, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, The Allman Betts Band, Puss N Boots (ft. Norah Jones), Neal's own band Circles Around The Sun, and many more.

The album comes out November 12, and all proceeds will benefit the Neal Casal Music Foundation, a "501c3 non-profit formed in 2020, which provides musical instruments and lessons to students in New Jersey and New York state schools where Casal was born and raised, while also donating proceeds to mental health organizations that support musicians, including MusiCares and Backline."

More info on the box set, via press release:

In addition to 41 performances of Neal Casal songs by 130 participating musicians, the box set includes LP sleeves with rare and previously unpublished photos of Casal, a 48-page booklet presenting song lyrics, Casal’s own iconic work as a photographer and an essay by early career champion Jim Cardillo. Additional collectibles include a poster and baseball card with photos of Casal by photographer Jay Blakesberg and stickers designed by poster artists Alan Forbes and Marq Spusta. The Neal Casal Music Foundation and record label Royal Potato Family who partnered to release the collection will also be working with ClimeCo to voluntarily mitigate the carbon emissions from the manufacturing and shipping of the box sets.

Along with the announcement comes the release of Beachwood Sparks & GospelbeacH's cover of "You Don't See Me Crying," as well as the trailer for the album. Check out both, along with the tracklist, below.

Tracklist

1. Traveling After Dark - Aaron Lee Tasjan

2. Need Shelter - Jaime Wyatt

3. You Don't See Me Crying - Beachwood Sparks w/ GospelbeacH

4. No One Above You - Marcus King w/ Eric Krasno

5. Feathers For Bakersfield - Fruit Bats

6. All The Luck In the World - Billy Strings w/ Circles Around The Sun

7. Sweeten The Distance - Dori Freeman w/ Teddy Thompson

8. Time Down The Wind - Hiss Golden Messenger

9. Me & Queen Sylvia - Johnathan Rice

10. Wisest Of The Wise - Mapache

11. Freeway To The Canyon - Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band

12. Feel No Pain - Leslie Mendelson

13. Detroit Or Buffalo - Jonathan Wilson w/ Hannah Cohen

14. Day In The Sun - Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks

15. Bird With No Name - Jimmy Herring w/ Circles Around The Sun

16. Maybe California - Shooter Jennings

17. White Fence Round House - Vetiver

18. December - Todd Sheaffer

19. Grand Island - Courtney Jaye

20. Superhighway - Oteil Burbridge, Nick Johnson, Steve Kimock, John Morgan Kimock & Duane Trucks

21. Willow Jane - Britton Buchanan

22. Too Much To Ask - Kenny Roby w/ Amy Helm

23. Time And Trouble - Bob Weir w/ Jay Lane & Dave Schools

24. Death Of A Dream - J Mascis

25. The Cold and The Darkness - Tim Heidecker

26. Free To Go - Warren Haynes

27. So Far Astray - Rachel Dean

28. Highway Butterfly - Steve Earle & The Dukes

29. Angel And You're Mine - Victoria Reed

30. Pray Me Home - Jason Crosby

31. Lost Satellite - Lauren Barth

32. The Losing End Again - Jesse Aycock

33. These Days With You - Puss N Boots

34. Cold Waves - Tim Bluhm, Kyle Field

35. Best To Bonnie - Zephaniah Ohora w/ Hazeldine

36. Let It All Begin - The Mattson 2

37. You'll Miss It When It's Gone - Cass McCombs, Ross James, Joe Russo, Farmer Dave Scher & Dave Schools

38. Fell On Hard Times - Angie McKenna

39. Raining Straight Down - The Allman Betts Band

40. Soul Gets Lost - Hazy Malaze w/ Jena Kraus

41. I Will Weep No More - Robbi Robb