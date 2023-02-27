Necrofest 2023 initial lineup (Spy, Brat, Terminal Nation, Jarhead Fertilizer, more)

NYC's Necrofest will return for its 2023 edition on June 2 and 3 at Saint Vitus Bar and June 4 at The Kingsland. They've announced the initial lineup, which includes Spy, Jarhead Fertilizer, Of Feather and Bone, Deterioration, Terminal Nation, Pigs Blood, Brat, Maul, and Congealed Putrescence.

More artists are still to be announced, along with the lineups by date and ticket details; stay tuned for those next week.

This is the first NYC show announcement from Brat since we included them on our list of 16 Metal Bands to Watch in 2023.

Spy will also be in Brooklyn this spring for a sold out show with Ammo, Phantom, and Fatal Wound on March 24 at The Broadway

