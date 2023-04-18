Necrofest adds Sanguisugabogg, Mexican Coke &#038; more; reveals full daily lineups &#038; single-day tix

Necrofest adds Sanguisugabogg, Mexican Coke & more; reveals full daily lineups & single-day tix

Sanguisugabogg by Adam Elkins

The full three-day lineup for NYC's Necrofest is out, and single-day passes go on sale today (4/18) at noon.

The day one (June 2 at Saint Vitus) lineup has Spy, Mexican Coke, Self Sabotage, Come Mierda, Dusters, Sordid, Leaking Head, and Satanism.

Day two (June 3 at Saint Vitus) has Sanguisugabogg, Jarhead Fertilizer, Of Feather and Bone, Phobophilic, Pig's Blood, Stabbed, and Infandus.

And day three (June 4 at Kingsland) has Terminal Nation, BRAT, Deterioration, Maul, Disease, Morbid Visionz, Redundant Protoplasm, Congealed Putrescence, and Orthopedic Cranial Encavement.

Get tickets here.

