Necrot announce NYC show with L.O.T.I.O.N & Skullshitter, West Coast tour

Ohio death metallers Necrot are preparing to release their third album later this year, and in May, they head out on a spring tour. Most dates are on the West Coast with Mortiferum and Deathgrave, and there's also a single East Coast show in NYC. See all dates below.

The NYC show, their first here since 2019, is at Saint Vitus Bar on May 6 with L.O.T.I.O.N and Skullshitter. Tickets are on sale now.

NECROT: 2023 TOUR

May 6th Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

May 12th Brick by Brick San Diego, CA

May 13th 1720 Los Angeles, CA

May 14th The Nile Underground Phoenix, AZ

May 15th Sister Albuquerque, NM

May 16th Denver, CO

May 17th Salt Lake City, UT

May 19th Sacramento, CA

May 20th Oakland, CA

May 26th Neumos Seattle, WA