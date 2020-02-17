Detroit hardcore legends Negative Approach will be on tour this spring and summer with Circle Jerks and Adolescents but in between legs of the tour they'll also be out with LA's ACxDC (Antichrist Demoncore) and, for most dates, Nashville's Bandit. The bulk of those shows are on the East Coast, beginning at Baltimore's Maryland Deathfest, and they'll then head to Brooklyn (5/23 @ 66th Congress), Somerville, New Haven, Newark, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Albany.

All dates are listed below.

Negative Approach - 2020 Tour Dates

May 7 Thu Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

May 8 Fri Roseland Theater Portland, OR w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

May 14 Thu Observatory Santa Ana, CA w/ ACxDC

May 15 Fri Strummer’s Fresno, CA w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

May 16 Sat Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

May 22 Fri Maryland Deathfest w/ ACxDC

May 22 Sat 66th Congress Brooklyn, NY w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 24 Mon Once Ballroom Somerville, MA w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 25 Tue Stat House New Haven, CT w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 26 Wed QXTs Newark, NJ w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 27 Thu Voltage Lounge Philadelphia, PA w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 28 Fri Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY w/ ACxDC and Bandit

May 29 Sat The Fuze Box Albany, NY w/ ACxDC and Bandit

Jun 16 Tue White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 18 Thu Mohawk Austin Austin, TX w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 20 Sat Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 21 Sun Granada Theater Dallas, TX w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 23 Tue Red Flag St. Louis, MO w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 24 Wed Bottleneck Lawrence, KS w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 26 Fri Ogden Theatre Denver, CO w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 27 Sat The Complex Salt Lake City, UT w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents

Jun 28 Sun Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID w/ Circle Jerks and Adolescents