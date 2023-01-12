Negative Blast (Lewd Acts, Hot Snakes, etc) prep debut LP (watch the “Trauma Bond” video)

San Diego punks Negative Blast were formed by members of Lewd Acts and Hour of the Wolf, and they recently added veteran drummer Mario Rubalcaba (of Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, Earthless, OFF!, and more) to their lineup too. Their debut LP Echo Planet comes out on February 10 via Quiet Panic Records (pre-order). It was engineered and mixed by the band’s own Alex Jacobelli, and then mastered by Brad Boatright, and we're premiering new single "Trauma Bond" and its video.

Vocalist Rainer says, "'Trauma Bond' is a pulverizing punk ripper about the human machine that trades life for profit through control, trauma and warfare. The words explore what fuels the parasitic nature that compels those to hold power and subjugate others into a life of violence and suffering." "Pulverizing punk ripper" is indeed a very good way of describing this new song, which I recommend checking out at the bottom of this post.

Negative Blast also have a hometown show at The Casbah on February 9 with post-hardcore/noise rock legends Unsane and Locust offshoot Deaf Club, which is a truly killer triple bill.

Tracklist

Boy Blues

Trauma Bond

Carbon Copy

Bad Trip

Echo Planet

No Trust

The King in Vancouver

Egghead