Virtual concert series There Is Light continues tonight (8/30) at 10 PM ET on Twitch with a set from LA duo Neil Frances. They'll perform live from the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, and you can ask them questions right in the Twitch chat; a Q&A will follow their set. There's also an opening set from Tiberius b.

Neil Frances recently released a new single, "It's Like a Dream," which you can hear below.

Visit thereislight.live for more information about the series.