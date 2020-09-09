Neil Peart to be honored on livestream ft. Stewart Copeland, Chad Smith, Mike Portnoy & more

On Saturday (9/12), a group of all-star drummers are coming together virtually to pay tribute to the late Neil Peart of Rush.

The livestream, which is taking place as part of the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival, will feature Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Ray Luzier (Korn), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Carmine Appice, Mike Portnoy, Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson), and many more. View the full list of performers below.

Peart passed away in January of this year following a three year battle with brain cancer, and the tribute will also serve as a benefit for brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The tribute streams at 8 PM EST on Fite.TV, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

MODERN DRUMMER FESTIVAL LINEUP

Rick Allen (Def Leppard)

Kenny Aronoff

Carmine Appice

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr)

Jason Bittner

Cindy Blackman-Santana

Keith Carlock

Stewart Copeland

Dom Famularo

Alex Gonzalez (Mana)

Gavin Harrison

Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)

Thomas Lang

Ray Luzier (Korn)

Mike Portnoy

Jim Riley (Rascal Flatts)

66 Samus

Kristina Schiano

Danny Seraphine

Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Steve Smith

Wyatt Stav

Todd Sucherman (STYX)

Brian Tichy

Narada Michael Walden