Neil Young adds shows to July tour

Last week, Neil Young announced dates for his "Costal Tour," his first outing in four years that will have him doing solo shows at (mostly) theaters in July along with West Coast. He's now added a couple of new dates to the trek, additional shows in Los Angeles (Monday, July 10 at The Greek Theatre) and Lake Tahoe, NV (Monday, July 24 at Outdoor Arena at Harvey's). Both dates are with Chris Pierce, who is joining Neil for the whole tour, and tickets for the LA show are on sale now; Lake Tahoe tickets go on sale Saturday, June 17 at 10 AM PDT. See updated dates below.

Neil is working with Ticketmaster to minimize scalping for these shows, and has set up a Face Value Exchange so tickets are only resold at their original price. More details are here.

Speaking about this tour, Neil said he's put together a setlist that's about 80% deep cuts and rarities. "They’re not new songs,” he told Rolling Stone. “They’re old songs. But I wake up with them in my head every morning. They are songs that apply to my life right now, and apply to everyone’s lives in this era that we’re in. Some of them were written 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago, but never really played live.”

NEIL YOUNG: 2023 TOUR

Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

Monday July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s