Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new album ‘Barn,’ release new song

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that they'll follow 2019's Colorado with a new album, Barn, on December 10 via Reprise. Neil wrote about the album back in June, and mentioned that the title comes from the place its being recorded: a barn in the mountains of Colorado that was built to replace the 1850s barn that had collapsed in that very same location.

Neil Young Archive subscribers can hear lead single "Song of the Seasons" now at NYA. "Written in Canada about a year ago, it's the oldest song on Barn. There was a recording of the song done in my hometown that is the earliest. This is the first one with Crazy Horse! It starts the album." Listen here.

Earlier this month, Neil released a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970.

Tracklist

1. Song Of The Seasons

2. Heading West

3. Change Ain’t Never Gonna

4. Canerican

5. Shape Of You

6. They Might Be Lost

7. Human Race

8. Tumblin’ Thru The Years

9. Welcome Back

10. Don’t Forget Love