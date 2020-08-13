Neil Young announces 1990 live album/film, more live & archival releases on the way

Neil Young has been quite busy lately, most recently announcing the release of a new live recording, one documenting a special club gig he and Crazy horse played on November 13th, 1990 at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA. Said recording will be released as both an album and live film, titled Way Down in the Rust Bucket, and will hit shelves on December 6th.

Over the past few months, a few tracks from this specific gig have been previewed on Neil's Archives website, but Way Down in the Rust Bucket will allow the entire set to be viewed, in full, for the very first time. One of said previously released live tracks is "Cowgirl in the Sand," from which the album/film gets its name. Listen to the recorded version below.

Alongside this record, Neil is currently in the process of releasing a few different archival releases, including Return to Greendale, which documents a 2003 stop on the Greendale tour (this comes out November 6th, the same day he plans to release the long-awaited second volume of his Neil Song Archives boxset, which focuses on his work from 1973 thru 1978). He also has plans to release a concert movie called The Timeless Orpheum, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, MN on January 28, 2019.

In other news, Neil spent $20,000 in an effort to eliminate Facebook and Google logins to his Archives website because of their policies regarding the forthcoming election. That said, users attempting to log in will simply have to take "just a few extra clicks," as the announcement on the site reads. Said statement also links to an article Neil wrote on this very issue, in which he says, "Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users. Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election."

Neil also recently changed his mind about suing the Trump organization for using his songs, including "Rockin' In the Free World," at some of his events. The lawsuit has been filed in New York federal court as of August 4th.

He also recently released a new anti-Trump version of his 2006 track, "Lookin' For a Leader" which you can stream below.

Neil also finally released his lost 1975 album Homegrown this year.

