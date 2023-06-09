Neil Young announces dates for first tour since the pandemic

As promised, Neil Young has announced dates for his "Coastal Tour" that has him playing solo at (mostly) theaters along the West Coast in July with Chris Pierce as opener. The tour begins with four nights at Los Angeles' John Anson Ford Theatre and includes stops in Santa Barbara, San Diego, Berkeley, the SEATAC area and more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM Pacific, and all dates are listed below.

Neil has said his setlist for these shows will be mostly deep cuts and rarities. Neil is also trying to curtail scalping and tickets can only be resold for face value.

attachment-neil young tour loading...

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR 2023

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage