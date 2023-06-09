Neil Young announces dates for first tour since the pandemic
As promised, Neil Young has announced dates for his "Coastal Tour" that has him playing solo at (mostly) theaters along the West Coast in July with Chris Pierce as opener. The tour begins with four nights at Los Angeles' John Anson Ford Theatre and includes stops in Santa Barbara, San Diego, Berkeley, the SEATAC area and more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM Pacific, and all dates are listed below.
Neil has said his setlist for these shows will be mostly deep cuts and rarities. Neil is also trying to curtail scalping and tickets can only be resold for face value.
NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR 2023
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage