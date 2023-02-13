Neil Young announces first performance since the pandemic, playing with Stephen Stills & more

Neil Young has been vocal about not being in a hurry to return to playing live since the pandemic, but he's making baby steps back to the stage. He's playing Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday at Hollywood Bowl on April 29 & 30, and before that he'll be part of the 2023 Light Up the Blues charity show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on April 22. Neil headlines, and the bill also has Stephen Stills, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, David Crosby’s son James Raymond, and more TBA. Tickets go on sale on February 17 at 10 AM Pacific and proceeds benefit Autism Speaks.

“We’ll be there to ‘Light up the Blues’ with Stephen, [his wife] Kristen and the family,” Neil said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “doing or first show in four years with old friends for our autistic people around the world.”

The Stills family held the first Light Up the Blues show in 2013 and this will be the sixth edition. Watch Neil, Stephen Stills and more play Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" at the 2016 Light Up the Blues benefit below.