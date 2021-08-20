Neil Young announces Official Bootleg Series, shares “Cowgirl in the Sand” from ‘Carnegie Hall, 1970′

Neil Young has announced an Official Bootleg Series that will feature recordings of storied concerts from throughout his musical career. The first of these albums is Carnegie Hall 1970, which will be out October 1 via Warner Brothers.

Specifically, this was Neil's first-ever show at Carnegie Hall, on December 4, 1970, and the first of two back-to-back shows he played there that night (a second followed immediately after at midnight). Neil's set included "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” “Down By the River,” “Helpless,” and “Sugar Mountain,” plus “After the Goldrush,” as well as some songs he hadn't released yet, like “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Old Man,” and “See the Sky About to Rain.”

You can listen to "Cowgirl in the Sand" from the album now, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

In other news, Neil is making a new album with Crazy Horse, and just canceled his appearance at Farm Aid 2021, citing Covid concerns, and saying, "My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends."

Neil Young Official Bootleg Series track listing:

OBS 1: Carnegie Hall 1970

(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show)

Down by the River

Cinnamon Girl

I Am a Child

Expecting to Fly

The Loner

Wonderin'

Helpless

Southern Man

Nowadays Clancy Can't Even Sing

Sugar Mountain

On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Old Man

After the Gold Rush

Flying on the Ground Is Wrong

Cowgirl in the Sand

Don't Let It Bring You Down

Birds

Bad Fog of Loneliness

Ohio

See the Sky About to Rain

Dance Dance Dance