Neil Young announces ‘The Archives Vol. II’ with lost ’70s material; new EP out now

Neil Young has really been emptying his vault this year, and it doesn't look like that will be stoping anytime soon. He has announced The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 -- the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 box set The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972 -- which is due November 20. It features 10 discs, including 12 previously unreleased songs and 50 previously unreleased versions of songs.

Among the entirely never-before-heard songs are "Letter From ‘Nam,” “Come Along and Say You Will,” “Goodbye Christmas on the Shore” and “Sweet Joni” from 1972/1973; a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised on Robbery” from the Tonight's the Night era; On the Beach-era outtake "Greensleeves"; “LA Girls and Ocean Boys,” “Frozen Man” and “Daughters” from 1974; "Born to Run" (unrelated to the Springsteen song) from the Zuma sessions; and "Mediterranean" from the sessions for the aborted CSNY album Human Highway.

The Archives Vol. II also contains Odeon Budokan, a live album recorded with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo in 1976. Homegrown, the excellent lost 1975 album that Neil released earlier this year, is part of this set too.

Full tracklist below and more info at Neil Young Archives.

Meanwhile, this past Friday (9/18), Neil released a new EP, The Times, featuring recordings from the solo acoustic porch and fireside sessions he's been doing this year. It includes his cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'," his new Trump-era version of "Lookin' for a Leader," and classic songs "Alabama," "Campaigner," "Ohio," "Southern Man," and "Little Wing." You can stream that here:

The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 Tracklist

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

1. Letter From ‘Nam *

2. Monday Morning #

3. The Bridge #

4. Time Fades Away #

5. Come Along and Say You Will *

6. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

7. Last Trip to Tulsa

8. The Loner #

9. Sweet Joni *

10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. LA. #

13. Human Highway

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

1. Here We Go in the Years

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Out on the Weekend

4. Harvest

5. Old Man

6. Heart of Gold

7. Time Fades Away

8. Lookout Joe

10. New Mama

11. Alabama

12. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

1. Speakin’ Out Jam *

2. Everybody’s Alone #

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s the Night

5. Mellow My Mind

6. World on a String

7. Speakin’ Out

8. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

9. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

1. Tonight’s the Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World on a String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

6. New Mama

7. Roll Another Number

8. Tired Eyes

9. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

1. Winterlong

2. Walk On

3. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

4. Borrowed Tune

5. Traces #

6. For the Turnstiles

7. Ambulance Blues

8. Motion Pictures

9. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

1. Love/Art Blues #

2. Through My Sails #

3. Homefires

4. Pardon My Heart #

5. Hawaiian Sunrise #

6. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

7. Pushed It Over the End #

8. On the Beach #

9. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength *

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

1. Separate Ways

2. Try

3. Mexico

4. Love Is a Rose

5. Homegrown

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. We Don’t Smoke It No More

9. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

1. Ride My Llama #

2. Cortez the Killer

3. Don’t Cry No Tears

4. Born to Run *

5. Barstool Blues

6. Danger Bird

7. Stupid Girl

8. Kansas #

9. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

1. Like a Hurricane

2. Lotta Love

3. Lookin’ for a Love

4. Separate Ways #

5. Let It Shine #

6. Long May You Run

7. Fontainebleau

8. Traces #

9. Mellow My Mind #

10. Midnight on the Bay #

11. Stringman #

12. Mediterranean *

13. Ocean Girl #

14. Midnight on the Bay #

15. Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

1. The Old Laughing Lady #

2. After the Gold Rush #

3. Too For Gone #

4. Old Man #

5. Stringinan #

6. Don’t Cry No Tears #

7. Cowgirl in the Sand #

8. Lotto Love #

9. Drive Back #

10. Cortez the Killer #

