Neil Young calls concerts “super-spreader events, irresponsible Freedom Fests” in new op-ed

Neil Young recently dropped out of performing at Farm Aid 2021 over concerns with pandemic safety. He's now penned a new op-ed on his Archives site titled "Concerts and Covid," pointing the finger at big concert promoters, and saying companies like Live Nation and AEG "should protect the people who are their livelihood."

"I know of tours that are out there and have to stop where they are and isolate in motels because one person among them tested positive," Young writes. "I ask myself, why are they out there?"

"Money and business," is Young's answer to the question. "Money that motivates the spreading. The big promoters are responsible for super spreaders."

"Garth Brooks and others like him have been responsible and pulled back from doing shows," Young also says. "That’s a good example. But it will take big promoters and managers/agents to make the difference. It’s all about the money, I think they should protect the people who are their livelihood."

"Folks see concerts advertised and think it must be OK to go and mingle," Young says at the end of his piece. "It's not. These are super-spreader events, irresponsible Freedom Fests. We need Freedom to be safe. Not a bad example. This could be just the beginning."

You can read Neil Young's whole Archives op-ed below.