Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce Rick Rubin-produced LP ‘World Record’ (stream “Love Earth”)

Neil Young has announced a new album with Crazy Horse, titled World Record, that will be out November 18 via Reprise Records. They made it with Rick Rubin at his Malibu recording studio Shangri-La, and it's "a cohesive vision that spreads positive energy while not flinching from our present situation." Young noted on his website, “Real magic lasts and we think we have it.”

On a recent episode of Jack White's Broken Record podcast, Neil said the album features “unheard-of combinations of instruments." Maybe just for Crazy Horse, though. Opening track "Love Earth" is a gently rolicking song featuring the unheard-of combination of piano, acoustic guitar and drums as Neil encourages us to embrace nature, envisioning a world where "The sky was blue and the air so clean / The water crystal clear / We lived by the sun and had it all / We were livin' the dream."

Listen below.

World Record is an almost double album, pressed on three sides of a double album, with an etching on Side 4. Check out the tracklist below.

Back in July, Neil released "lost" Crazy Horse album Toast.

World Record:

01 “Love Earth”

02 “Overhead”

03 “I Walk With You (earth ringtone)”

04 “This Old Planet (changing days)”

05 “The World (is in trouble now)”

06 “Break The Chain”

07 “The Long Day Before”

08 “Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)”

09 “The Wonder Won’t Wait”

10 “Chevrolet”

11 “This Old Planet reprise”