Neil Young details ‘Return to Greendale’ live box set

Neil Young's 2003 Greendale tour was unique, bringing his 2002 rock opera of the same name to life, with a full cast acting out the story of the Green family -- who are at the center of an impending eco-disaster -- alongside the songs played live by Neil and Crazy Horse. The tour was documented with a concert film, directed by Bernard Shakey (aka Neil himself), and now Neil's releasing a live album titled Return to Greendale that's out on November 6 via Warner Brothers.

Part of Young's "Performance Series," Return to Greendale will be released as a two-CD and 2LP vinyl set, as well as a limited edition, numbered box set that comes with a Blu-ray of the full concert film and a DVD of the Inside Greendale documentary.

You can pre-order Return to Greendale now. Check out the tracklist, and listen to the original Greendale album, below.

Neil Young's had a busy year. He released lost '70s album Homegrown, has The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 -- a 10-disc set featuring 12 previously unreleased songs and 50 previously unreleased versions of songs -- on the way, and is suing Donald Trump over unauthorised use of his songs.

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE - RETURN TO GREENDALE tracklist:

2LP

Side A

01 Falling From Above (Live)

02 Double E (Live)

03 Devil’s Sidewalk (Live)

Side B

04 Leave The Driving (Live)

05 Carmichael (Live)

06 Bandit (Live)

Side C

07 Grandpa’s Interview (Live)

08 Bringin’ Down Dinner (Live)

Side D

09 Sun Green (Live)

10 Be The Rain (Live)

2CD

CD1

01 Falling From Above (Live)

02 Double E (Live)

03 Devil’s Sidewalk (Live)

04 Leave The Driving (Live)

05 Carmichael (Live)

06 Bandit (Live)

CD2

07 Grandpa’s Interview (Live)

08 Bringin’ Down Dinner (Live)

09 Sun Green (Live)

10 Be The Rain (Live)

Blu Ray: Film Version Of The Live Concert

DVD: Inside Greendale – making of the album documentary