Neil Young: “If you support SPOTIFY, you are destroying an art form”

Neil Young took his music off Spotify this week after making an ultimatum to the streaming service to either drop the Joe Rogan Experience podcast for disseminating Covid vaccine misinformation, or lose him as a client. "You can have Rogan or Young," he said. "Not both."

He's now written more about his decision the leave Spotify in an post on his website titled "More Songs Less Sound," which mostly has to do with his longstanding battle against low quality audio compression. "When I left SPOTIFY, I felt better," he writes, and goes on to say, "If you support SPOTIFY, you are destroying an art form. Business over art. SPOTIFY plays the artist's music at 5% of its quality and charges you like it was the real thing."

At the end of his letter, without naming names, he gets into the Rogan part. "I support free speech. I have never been in favor of censorship. Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others....As an unexpected bonus, I sound better everywhere else."

