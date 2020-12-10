Neil Young makes his Archives free for the holidays

Neil Young is feeling generous this holiday season. He dropped his suit against Donald Trump, and now he's made his Neil Young Archives subscription streaming site available to listen to for free for the rest of 2020.

"We are doing well here and feeling good," Neil Young writes with his announcement of good tidings. "We hope you are well too. Our hearts go out to all those families touched. If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA." He adds, "It’s my music and our lives. Peace."

The Archives are deep and one of the newest items is Neil Archives Volume II: 1972–1976, the 10-disc set which is not on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal. Dig in over at NYA.

Something else to look for at the Archives: "As a special gift for you — we will be showing TIMELESS ORPHEUM, a film made for NYA, coming very soon to The Hearse Theater." So stay tuned for that.