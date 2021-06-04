Neil Young making new album w/ Crazy Horse but no tour plans just yet

Neil Young is busy as ever, and gave fans an update of what's in the hopper via his Archives website. Chief among them is a new album with Crazy Horse, with whom he last worked with on 2019's Colorado. "I have five songs ready for the next album, so I think over time the rest will come and we may start recording again soon," he writes.

As for when he'll get back on the road, Neil is less certain. “No gigs planned until I am sure the audience is safe."

That's not all though, as he's also working on the third volume of his Archives box set series, saying he's "been busy choosing the content and finishing the running orders." He's also written a sci-fi novel, which is titled Canary, and says he just handed it in to the publisher after "working with my editor Ed, no kidding. That's his name." He also says that after four years of working on Canary, there's "a void" after turning it in. No doubt he'll find something soon to fill the time.

A box set for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's Déjà Vu came out in May, and Neil released 1971 live album Young Shakespeare in March. Listen to Young Shakespeare below.