Neil Young not ready to tour or play Farm Aid: “I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic”

The 2022 edition of Farm Aid happens September 24 in Raleigh, NC and they've announced the lineup, which includes Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

Absent from this year's lineup is Farm Aid cofounder Neil Young, who, like last year, will not be performing due to the pandemic. "I am not ready for that yet," Young wrote on his Archives site, replying to a fan query. "I don't think it's safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much."

Neil also told another fan that he's still not ready to tour. "COVID is a real danger. Long Covid? No thanks. Expose my son to big crowds. No."

Neil Young is staying plenty busy with new albums, though, and dusting off old ones that he's been keeping on the shelf. "Lost" 2001 Crazy Horse album Toast was released earlier this month.

