Neil Young pays tribute to Gordon Lightfoot: “a songwriter without parallel”

We lost Gordon Lightfoot, who died of natural causes at age 84 on Monday, and tributes have been pouring in since. Fellow Canadian Neil Young paid tribute on his Archives website, calling him a "Canadian legend" and "a songwriter without parallel."

Here's Neil's full note:

I just spoke to Gordon a few weeks back and he sounded happy, although he had cancelled some shows and was re-organizing his touring. I was saddened when i learned today of his passing. Gordon was a great Canadian artist. A songwriter without parallel, His melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend.

His song just came up today by itself on the Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. love neil