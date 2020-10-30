Neil Young preps ‘After the Gold Rush’ 50th anniversary box, shares “Wonderin'” alternate take

Neil Young's classic 1970 album After the Gold Rush turned 50 in September and he's now announced a 50th anniversary edition, which features a variant on the classic original artwork and two versions of album outtake "Wonderin'," including a previously unreleased version recorded at Sunset Sound in Hollywood in August 1969. The other version of "Wonderin'" was previously released on The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972. You can watch a new video for the alternate take of "Wonderin'" below.

The CD and digital editions of >After the Gold Rush's 50th anniversary edition are out December 11; the vinyl box set, which includes a 7" single with both versions of "Wonderin'" and a 12x12" lithograph, is out March 19, 2021. You can listen to the original album below.

In other news, Neil Young's Archives Vol II: 1972-1976 box set is due out November 20 but is already sold out. They only made 3000 sets and have announced they won't be making more.

Meanwhile, Neil Young's older brother, Bob, just released his first ever song, "Hey America," at age 78. “I didn’t set out to become a songwriter and singer at 78 years of age,” Bob wrote in a statement. "It was and is an organic event. I was watching Donald Trump on TV a couple of years ago and wrote down a few lines. When I got home, I found I could play those lines on guitar. Gradually, it became what it is now. It took a while to be able to play and sing the song from start to finish. When I could finally accomplish that, it was a victory." Bob is backed by The Peterboroughs, a band which includes Neil Young on harmonica and vocals, Mike Belitsky on drums, Travis Good on banjo, Ryan Weber on bass, and Melissa Pyne on fiddle and harmonies. You can watch the video for "Hey America," which was directed by Neil and his partner Daryl Hannah, below.

After the Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist

1. Tell Me Why

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Only Love Can Break Your Heart

4. Southern Man

5. Till the Morning Comes

6. Oh, Lonesome me

7. Don’t Let It Bring You Down

8. Birds

9. When You Dance I Can Really Love

10. I Believe In You

11. Cripple Creek Ferry

12. [Break]

13. Wonderin’

14. Wonderin’ (previously unreleased version)