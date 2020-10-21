Neil Young rarity, new Graham Nash song, and Jerry Garcia’s David Crosby cover released

It's a busy day in the CSNY universe.

First off, Neil Young is streaming a second track off his upcoming box set The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976, which is due November 22. It's a lovely, stripped-back folk song called "Homefires," recorded in 1974 with bassist Tim Drummond. You hear the whole song at Neil Young Archives (if you're a subscriber), and listen to a two-minute, twenty-second clip here:

This comes two days after Neil released a song off his upcoming 2003 live album Return to Greendale (due 11/6) on NYA, and here's a short clip:

Meanwhile, Graham Nash has released a new song, "Vote," which he originally wrote in the Nixon era but never finished or recorded, and now living through the Trump era inspired him to finish it. "In 2016, 48% of the American people who could vote, didn’t," Nash told Rolling Stone. "Now, maybe they thought Hillary had it sewn up. Maybe it was snowing that day. Maybe the kids were driving them crazy and they couldn’t get to the voting booth. But 48% of the people didn’t vote and look what happened. We must use the most powerful voice that we have, which is our vote."

"I wanted to make sure that people understood that there were many people hitting rock bottom," he continues, "and because this new Covid relief bill hasn’t been signed yet, there are people that are going to be made homeless, who will starve and won’t have enough money for rent and meds. It’s crazy."

Listen and watch the Andy Thomas-created video:

Lastly, the 15th installment of the GarciaLive series is coming December 4 (pre-order), and it'll include a newly-released rendition of Jerry Garcia, Merl Saunders, and saxophonist Martin Fierro performing the David Crosby-penned "The Wall Song" in 1971, a year before it was released on the 1972 Crosby & Nash album Graham Nash David Crosby (with Jerry on guitar). It sounds great with Jerry singing, as you can hear:

In recent related news, Neil sued the Trump campaign over unauthorized usage of his song and released an anti-Trump single. Croz blasted Mike Love and his current, Brian Wilson-less version of The Beach Boys for playing a Trump fundraiser.

--