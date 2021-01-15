Neil Young readies Crazy Horse live album/DVD ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’

Neil Young has announced a brand new Crazy Horse live album and concert film called Way Down in the Rust Bucket, set for release on February 26 via Reprise. It was recorded on November 13, 1990 at the Catalyst club in Santa Cruz, CA, not too long after they released Ragged Glory. The three-hour show featured the first public performances of many songs off that record (including “Love to Burn,” “Farmer John,” “Over and Over,” “Fuckin’ Up,” “Mansion on the Hill,” and “Love and Only Love"), not to mention the live debut of Neil's Zuma track "Danger Bird."

"This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites" Neil notes, saying also that many of the tracks from the album release will be added onto his Neil Young Archives site before the February 26 official release, so keep an eye out. You can check out "Country Home" from the album now.

The deluxe box set edition of Way Down in the Rust Bucket includes a DVD of the performance, directed by Neil's filmmaker pseudonym Bernard Shakey, and includes “Cowgirl In The Sand” which does not appear on the vinyl or CD editions. There are a few different variants of the album available, as is the norm these days, and pre-order and check those out here.

Neil released The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 back in November, and he also finally released "lost" album Homegrown, too.

WAY DOWN IN THE RUST BUCKET TRACKLIST

1. Country Home

2. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze

3. Love to Burn

4. Days That Used to Be

5. Bite the Bullet

6. Cinnamon Girl

7. Farmer John

8. Over and Over

9. Danger Bird

10. Don’t Cry No Tears

11. Sedan Delivery

12. Roll Another Number (For the Road)

13. Fuckin’ Up

14. T-Bone

15. Homegrown

16. Mansion on the Hill

17. Like a Hurricane

18. Love and Only Love

19. Cortez the Killer