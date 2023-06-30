Neil Young releasing “lost” 1977 album ‘Chrome Dreams’

Neil Young has more lost albums than most artists have actual released albums. Thankfully, he's finally getting around to releasing them, and the latest of those is Chrome Dreams, which was originally supposed to come out in 1977 bul will finally officially drop on August 11 via Reprise.

Pressed as a 3-sided LP with an etching on side 4, Chrome Dreams features studio recordings from 1974-1976, including two previously unreleased versions and four tracks never before released on vinyl. From the notes:

The 12 songs on CHROME DREAMS may have existed in other forms at other times, and that is part of the creative process. The summer 2023 release as it is coming to life now is exactly how Young perceives it and has a sense of monumentality about it that conveys a place in history. Songs like "Pocahontas," "Like a Hurricane," "Powerderfinger," "Homegrown" "Stringman," "Look Out for My Love" join eight other tracks to finally present CHROME DREAMS as a guide into the world of a musician who leads the way into the future, never second-guessing what could have been. Some of the historical lineage of the songs on CHROME DREAMS today include: "Powderfinger" is the early solo version. "Pocahontas" is the same version that first appeared on RUST NEVER SLEEPS, but without the overdubs. "Sedan Delivery" and "Hold Back the Tears" are very different versions (the latter with additional lyrics) than previously released. "Stringman" was included on the ODEON/BUDOKAN disc in ARCHIVES VOL. II; prior to that it had only appeared on Young's UNPLUGGED album.

You can listen to the Chrome Dreams version of "Sedan Delivery," and check out the artwork and full tracklist, below.

Neil Young will be on a West Coast tour in July, which is his first since before the pandemic.

neil young chrome dreams loading...

Track List and Recording Dates:

1. Pocahontas (August 11, 1976)

2. Will to Love (December 3, 1976

3. Star of Bethlehem (December 13, 1974

4. Like a Hurricane (November 29, 1975

5.Too Far Gone (September 5, 1975)

6. Hold Back the tears (February 6, 1977)

7. Homegrown (November 19, 1975)

8. Captain Kennedy (August 11, 1976)

9. Stringman (March 31, 1976)

10. Sedan Delivery (May 22, 1975)

11. Powderfinger (August 11, 1976)

12. Look Out for My Love (January 20, 1976)