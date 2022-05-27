Neil Young releasing lost 2001 Crazy Horse album ‘Toast’ (listen to “Standing in the Light of Love”)

Neil Young continues to dig through his vast archives, unearthing live recordings and studio albums he's been sitting on for decades, and he's announced Toast. He made the album with Crazy Horse in 2001 but never released it, and it will see the light of day on July 8. You can listen to the song and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

You can read all of what Young wrote about Toast below.

Neil played "Standing in the Light of Love" on tour with Crazy Horse in 2001, and dusted it off again on tour in 2014.

Neil recently released three live albums from his archives, and released Crazy Horse album Barn earlier this year.

Grab classic Neil Young albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Toast is an album that stands on its own in my collection. Unlike any other, Toast was so sad that I couldn’t put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn’t handle it at that time. 2001. John Coltrane, one of my heroes, made some music at ‘Toast’ studio back in the day. It may have been called ‘Coast’ then, but maybe not. The name changed a few times back and forth. It was on Mission in SF. The back door opened onto an alley. It was so stuffy in there that we left the door open until one day we saw rats coming in and out. After that, we just went outside for a smoke. The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the break up, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time. The sound is murky and dark, but not in a bad way. Fat. From the first note, you can feel the sadness that permeates the recording. That song, with its refrain, ”Don’t say you love me”, is called ‘Quit’. The next one, sort of like a Deep Purple hit, is called ‘Standing in the Light’. “I don’t wanna to get personal, or have you put me on the spot” is the opening line. Followed by ‘Goin Home’, these songs paint a landscape where time doesn’t matter - because everything is going south. A lady is lost in her car. The dark city surrounds her - past present and future. It’s a scary place. You be the judge. Then the scene changes to a religious guy who just lost his job. He’s turning on Jesus. He can’t cut any more trees. He’s a logger. Finally, The ‘Gateway of Love’ beckons with “background noise on a changing sky”. I had forgotten about these songs, put them out of my mind and went on living my life. It must be said that here Crazy Horse shows a depth never seen or heard before. The greatest group I have ever met. This is a pinnacle. Where they let me go, where they took me, was unbelievable. I couldn’t stay. Then, “I’d like to shake your hand, Mr. Disappointment.” I see you now eye to eye. Murky and dark. There’s no mistaking it. How can you be so real and intangible? So we continued on down on the path. “She’s a healer”. But not this time. It’s Toast.

Toast:

1. Quit

2. Standing In the Light of Love

3. Goin’ Home

4. Timberline

5. Gateway of Love

6. How Ya Doin’?

7. Boom Boom Boom