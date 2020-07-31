Neil Young shares Anti-Trump “Lookin’ for a Leader 2020″ as a new single

Neil Young's recent "Porch" episode of his quarantine Fireside Sessions series featured him playing "Lookin' for a Leader," from his 2006 album Living With War, with updated lyrics for our current crazy times: "Just like his big new fence / this president’s goin’ down / America’s movin’ forward / You can feel it in every town / Scared of his own shadow / building walls around our house / he’s hidin’ in his bunker / something else to lie about." Neil's now released "Lookin' for a Leader 2020" as a single -- you can stream it below and watch the video at the Neil Young Archives.

After saying he wasn't going to sue Trump for using "Rockin' in the Free World" during campaign rallies, Neil now says he reconsidering legal action. He was also one of many major artists to sign a letter demanding clearance for campaign songs.

Neil also just released "lost" 1975 album Homegrown.

“Lookin’ For A Leader 2020”

Leaders walk among us

and I hope they hear our call.

Maybe it’s a woman

or a black man after all.

Lookin’ for a leader

to bring our country home,

reunite the red white and blue

before it turns to stone.

Lookin’ for somebody

With the strength to take it on;

keep us safe together

and make this country strong.

Walkin’ among our people

There’s someone to lead us on;

lead a rainbow of colors

in a broken world gone wrong.

Yeah, we had Barack Obama

and we really need him now.

The man who stood behind him

has to take his place somehow.

America has a leader

building walls around our house.

He don’t know black lives matter

and we got to vote him out.

We got our election,

but corruption has a chance

We got to have a big win

to regain confidence.

America is beautiful

but she has an ugly side.

We’re lookin’ for a leader

in this country far and wide.

Just like his big new fence,

this president’s goin’ down.

America’s movin’ forward.

You can feel it in every town.

Scared of his own shadow,

building walls around our house,

he’s hidin’ in his bunker;

something else to lie about.

We don’t need a leader

building walls around our house

who don’t know black lives matter

and it’s time to vote him out!

We’re lookin’ for a leader

with The Great Spirit on his side;

lookin’ for a leader

in this country far and wide.

Lookin’ for a leader

with The Great Spirit on his side.