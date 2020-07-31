Neil Young shares Anti-Trump “Lookin’ for a Leader 2020″ as a new single
Neil Young's recent "Porch" episode of his quarantine Fireside Sessions series featured him playing "Lookin' for a Leader," from his 2006 album Living With War, with updated lyrics for our current crazy times: "Just like his big new fence / this president’s goin’ down / America’s movin’ forward / You can feel it in every town / Scared of his own shadow / building walls around our house / he’s hidin’ in his bunker / something else to lie about." Neil's now released "Lookin' for a Leader 2020" as a single -- you can stream it below and watch the video at the Neil Young Archives.
After saying he wasn't going to sue Trump for using "Rockin' in the Free World" during campaign rallies, Neil now says he reconsidering legal action. He was also one of many major artists to sign a letter demanding clearance for campaign songs.
Neil also just released "lost" 1975 album Homegrown.
“Lookin’ For A Leader 2020”
Leaders walk among us
and I hope they hear our call.
Maybe it’s a woman
or a black man after all.
Lookin’ for a leader
to bring our country home,
reunite the red white and blue
before it turns to stone.
Lookin’ for somebody
With the strength to take it on;
keep us safe together
and make this country strong.
Walkin’ among our people
There’s someone to lead us on;
lead a rainbow of colors
in a broken world gone wrong.
Yeah, we had Barack Obama
and we really need him now.
The man who stood behind him
has to take his place somehow.
America has a leader
building walls around our house.
He don’t know black lives matter
and we got to vote him out.
We got our election,
but corruption has a chance
We got to have a big win
to regain confidence.
America is beautiful
but she has an ugly side.
We’re lookin’ for a leader
in this country far and wide.
Just like his big new fence,
this president’s goin’ down.
America’s movin’ forward.
You can feel it in every town.
Scared of his own shadow,
building walls around our house,
he’s hidin’ in his bunker;
something else to lie about.
We don’t need a leader
building walls around our house
who don’t know black lives matter
and it’s time to vote him out!
We’re lookin’ for a leader
with The Great Spirit on his side;
lookin’ for a leader
in this country far and wide.
Lookin’ for a leader
with The Great Spirit on his side.