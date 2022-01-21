Neil Young shares documentary about new Crazy Horse LP ‘Barn’ on YouTube

Neil Young and Crazy Horse released a new album, Barn, in 2020 (order on deluxe vinyl). It was named after the barn where they recorded the album, and Neil has now shared a full-length documentary about it. A Band A Brotherhood A Barn was directed by Neil's wife, Daryl Hannah, and it's free to stream via YouTube. Here's the official synopsis:

BARN the documentary film, directed by Daryl Hannah (dhlovelife), catches a rare intimate glimpse of this legendary band as they make music in a restored 19th-century log barn under the full moon. The film captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humor, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created. BARN intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic, and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments. Exquisite changes of light and weather dance in the remote meadow where the barn sits, adding a sweet, mystical magic as the music thumps, reverberates, and echoes. The film is infused with the gratitude and joy that permeated the whole experience.

Watch the documentary below.

You can get the deluxe edition of Barn and lots of other classic Neil Young albums on vinyl in the BV shop.