Neil Young shares ‘Homegrown’ outtake “Daughters” from ‘Archives Volume II’

Last year, Neil Young released the massive Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 box set that features 10 discs, including 12 previously unreleased songs and 50 previously unreleased versions of songs. The box set is sold out (they only made 3000 worldwide), and the only place you can stream it is on Neil's subscription Archives site. Maybe you listened for free over the holidays.

Today, though, Neil's given the rest of us a taste of the box set with "Daughters," which is a previously unreleased song from the Homegrown sessions, featuring Levon Helm on drums, Emmylou Harris on backing vocals, Ben Keith on pedal steel, and Tim Drummond on bass. It's hard to believe Neil Young let Homegrown sit unreleased for over 40 years, and it's even harder to believe something this great didn't make the cut.

You can listen to "Daughters" below.