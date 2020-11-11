Neil Young shares previously unreleased 1973 track from upcoming box set

Neil Young's massive The Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 comes out next week (11/20), and he's just put out another previously unreleased song from it: an extended live version of "The Losing End (When You're On)" (originally from 1969's classic Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere) that was recorded with the Santa Monica Flyers at West Hollywood's Roxy Theater on September 22, 1973. It'll be included on the box's fourth disc, Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live, and it's the only song on that disc that was never previously released. As you'd probably expect from early '70s era Neil Young, it's a great recording and you can hear it for yourself below.

Neil and Crazy Horse also just released the new live album Return to Greendale (recorded on 2003's Greendale tour) and you can stream that in full below too.

He also has a 50th anniversary edition of After the Gold Rush coming December 11.

