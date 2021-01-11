Neil Young shares statement on Capitol riots: “Hatred will never find Freedom”

Neil Young has shared his thoughts on last week's Trump-incited riots on the U.S. Capitol. "Sadness and compassion hit me last night as I watched fellow Americans telling their stories," Neil writes in a post on his website. He says Donald Trump betrayed the people, "exaggerated and amplified the truth to foment hatred" and that we need "discussion and solutions" and respect, not hate. "I feel empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons," says Neil. "I may be among them."

As for the way authorities reacted to rioters, Neil said, "I was devastated to see the double standard. The way people were treated in the BLM demonstrations recently, compared to the other day. There is no place here for White Supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find Freedom."

Neil concludes with, "Social media, at the hands of powerful people – influences, amplifying lies and untruths, is crippling our belief system, turning us against one another. We are not enemies. We must find a way home."

Read Neil's whole statement below.