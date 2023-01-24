Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Snoop Dogg & more set for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday show

Willie Nelson turns 90 on April 29, and to celebrate the occasion, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation have announced "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday," a two-day concert happening on April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. "I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible," Willie says of the event. “It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

The lineup for the event is, in fact, packed with stars, including Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Leon Bridges, Bobby Weir, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Allison Russell, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, and Willie himself, plus more TBA. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28, at 10am Pacific.

In addition to the milestone birthday, Willie Nelson's upcoming album I Don't Know A Thing About Love is due on March 3 via Sony/Legacy. It pays tribute to songwriter Harlan Howard with ten new covers of his songs, including a rendition of "Busted," which you can hear below.