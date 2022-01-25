Neil Young threatened to pull music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation in open letter

Earlier today Neil Young posted an open letter to Spotify, threatening to remove his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan's vaccine misinformation on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on the streaming service. The open letter appears to have been taken down from Neil Young's Archives site, but according to Rolling Stone, it said “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule... I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform...They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Last month, 270 doctors, scientists and educators put their name to an open letter demanding that Spotify implement a misinformation policy and stop spreading Rogan's claims: “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

There may be more to this story, stay tuned.