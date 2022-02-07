Neil Young urges Spotify employees to quit “before it eats up your soul”

Neil Young is not backing down about his decision to leave Spotify. He's not only urging other artists to leave, and for music fans to use a different streaming service, he's now urging Spotify employees to quit, too.

"To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem - not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings," Young writes on his latest missive on his Archives site. "Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers - not art, not creativity."

Earlier in his post he urges people to "ditch the misinformers," and also wants his fellow Baby Boomers to lead the way. He's not just talking about Spotify, either. He urges fans to "ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth" and names American banks including Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. "Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them."

You can read Neil Young's full note below.

Back to Spotify, CEO Daniel Ek shared a message with his employees saying the company had no plans of dropping Joe Rogan in the wake of the the controversies around his podcast which include Covid misinformation and his Hollywood Reporter: "While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more," Ek wrote. "And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer...We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it's critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress."

More than 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience were pulled from Spotify and Rogan apologized for his past use of the n-word on the show.