Neil Young’s ‘The Times’ EP getting vinyl release, Bob Dylan cover included

One of the things we looked forward to during pandemic lockdown in 2020 was Neil Young's "Fireside Sessions" series, where he performed songs on acoustic guitar and piano at his Colorado home, shot with an iPad by his partner, Daryl Hannah. You don't really need much more than that with Neil.

One of those sessions, filmed in June, was dubbed the "Porch Episode" as Neil performed a set of seven very topical songs from his cabin's porch. Songs included CSNY's "Ohio," a cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin’," as well as his 1976 Richard Nixon-inspired rarity "Campaigner," anti-racist classic "Southern Man," "Alabama," a 2020 update of "Lookin' for a Leader," and "Little Wing" off his "lost" album Homegrown which finally got a release in 2020.

That porch session was released digitally as The Times EP last September via Neil's Archives site, as well as on Amazon Music HD, and it's now getting a vinyl release on February 19 and you can pre-order it now via the BrooklynVegan shop.

NEIL YOUNG - THE TIMES TRACKLISTING

"Alabama" – 3:00

"Campaigner" – 3:28

"Ohio" – 2:49

"The Times They Are A-Changin’" (Bob Dylan) – 5:01

"Lookin’ for a Leader" – 4:11

"Southern Man" – 3:32

"Little Wing" – 4:45

