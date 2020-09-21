Neko Case announced socially distanced New England shows

Neko Case has announced a pair of socially distanced concerts in New England. The first happens on Tuesday, October 13 at South Farms in Morris, CT (not far from NYC, and the same venue Dinosaur Jr performed at earlier this month). It's part of a series of outdoor "Twilight Concerts on the Farm," put on by Manic Presents, and they have a full regimen of COVID-19 safety guidelines:

Safety is our top priority. Each show will comply with the most current health and safety standards per state regulations and local jurisdictions in order to protect guests, artists, crew and staff. Face masks are mandatory when entering, exiting, and traveling throughout the venue to restrooms or concession areas. Masks are not required while in Guest Grid, however in accordance with Executive Order No. 7NNN: “Effective immediately, any person in a public place in Connecticut, whether indoors or outdoors, who does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.” Hand sanitizing stations will be dispersed throughout the venue. High-touch areas such as door handles, counter surfaces will be regularly and consistently disinfected throughout the show. Restrooms will be cleaned and restocked regularly throughout the show. Everyone entering the venue, including guests, artists, crew and staff will be health checked including a temperature check and short questionnaire. Masks and gloves will be available upon request. Per State order the venue has a reduced capacity of 25% - making tickets extremely limited.

Read more about their safety protocol on their FAQ.

After South Farms, Neko heads to Essex Junction, VT for a drive-in show on Thursday, October 15 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo. Here are their general guidelines for attendees:

• If you are sick, running a fever or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home until you are healthy. • For the safety of yourself and others, please only attend this event with people in your immediate quarantine circle. • Please maintain 6 feet of social distance between yourself and those outside of your immediate quarantine circle at all times. • Please wear a mask anytime you are outside of your parking area, including visiting restrooms/concessions. • At the conclusion of the show, please drive slowly and follow all directions. Event staff will be onsite to facilitate exiting.

Tickets to the Morris, CT and Essex Junction, VT shows are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Neko's sophomore album, 2000's Furnace Room Lullaby, has just been reissued on limited edition turquoise vinyl, in partnership with Record Store Day, for its 20th anniversary.

