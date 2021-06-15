Neko Case announces tour w/ AC Newman

Neko Case is heading out on tour this summer. In late August and early September she'll stop in Woodstock, Phoenix, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Reno, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Cincinnati, and more. Her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman will join her as support on many of the dates, and he'll also be playing in her band. See all dates below.

There's no NYC date, but the tour does begin in AC's hometown Woodstock NY with a show at Levon Helm Studios on August 18. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday June 18 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday June 16 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Neko recently launched a newsletter on Substack called "The Lung," which she describes as "a series of postcards about loving nature and its crazy ways." She writes:

I’ve always been in love with nature. I have felt ‘outside’ of it for a long time though, which is wrong to me as I’m ‘in it’ more than a lot of people. I live in Vermont, a part known as “The Northeast Kingdom.” It’s a leftover name from some tourist campaign, but it sounds majestic, which this place really is! In my own personal world, I refer to the forest I live in as ‘The Lung.’ That name came quietly out of my feelings for the place, and it has no scientific basis whatsoever. It is affectionate shorthand. The Lung makes air, it cleans, it heals, it feeds. It is the place where incredible scenes happen -- not for me, but for nature's own reasons and pleasure. The Lung resets my mind and sharpens my senses. I am the least important component of this forest which is very freeing indeed. I’m going to get weird about it with other excellent people; some who are actually experts and some who just love nature too, like my amazing neighbors here. I want to talk about our goodness, our badness, our hilariousness. I want to talk about art and nature feeding each other. I want to go backward and forward, move laterally, time travel and imagine things, and you are invited.

Subscribe to "The Lung" on Substack.

NEKO CASE: 2021 TOUR

Aug 18 Wed Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY, United States

Aug 22 Sun The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Aug 23 Mon Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ, United States

Aug 25 Wed Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA, United States

Aug 26 Thu Rio Theatre Santa Cruz, CA, United States

Aug 27 Fri Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA, United States

Aug 28 Sat Virginia Street Brewhouse Reno, NV, United States

Aug 29 Sun RED BUTTE GARDEN Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Aug 31 Tue The Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE, United States

Sep 1 Wed Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS, United States

Sep 2 Thu The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO, United States

Sep 3 Fri Memorial Hall OTR Cincinnati, OH, United States

Sep 4 Sat Temperance Beer Co. Evanston, IL, United States