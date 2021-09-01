Neko Case cancels tour w/ AC Newman over COVID case in touring party

Neko Case has been on tour with her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman as support (and joining her in her band) for the past couple of weeks, but they've been forced to cancel the final few dates because a member of their touring party tested positive for COVID. Their Bourbon Theatre show in Lincoln, NE, scheduled for Tuesday night (8/31), was cancelled a couple of hours before it was set to start, Lincoln Journal Star reports, with Neko's management sharing the following message:

Despite all band and crew members being fully vaccinated and taking every safety precaution -- we regret to announce that due to a positive test in our touring party, we are canceling the remainder of the Neko Case tour dates. We hope everyone remains safe and we appreciate your understanding.

Newman shared a picture of the updated marquee on his twitter, writing, "There are so many people working to make touring safer, like there are so many people working to make everything safer right now, and when something goes wrong that does not in any way diminish the work of those people. Thank you to all of them, whether friend or stranger."

"We’ve been out in this world trying to be as cautious as possible, as cautious as I’ve been in 18 months, and we still had to cancel 5 shows," he continued. "This thing is contagious. I know that COVID is boring, you’re so bored of it. I’m bored of it. And that is what makes it more powerful and more dangerous."