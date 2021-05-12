Nelson Savage tap Jeff Rosenstock, Mike Park, Slingshot Dakota & more for new video (watch)

Edinburgh indie-punks Nelson Savage are staples of their local DIY scene, and they've now made a video for "Glasgow Coma Scale" off their recent Cracked Beyond Repair EP, which celebrates DIY scenes from all over the world and features cameos by Jeff Rosenstock, Mike Park, Slingshot Dakota, and more.

"The band formed as part of the Anti-Manifesto collective, who for almost 18 years have been releasing music and promoting DIY punk shows in Edinburgh," they say. "Over these years, many close friendships have formed from the shows put on, so this video has been put together to celebrate some of these connections made, with the likes of Jeff Rosenstock, Mike Park, Slingshot Dakota, Fraser Wrong Life / ex-Murderburgers, Paper Rifles, Goodbye Blue Monday and Get it Together all contributing scenes." They also add, "We wanted to use this video to celebrate the DIY music scenes all over."

The song is a dose of catchy, crunchy, '90s-style indie rock with a punk edge, and the video is a very cool way to celebrate international connections in these socially distant times. Check it out and stream the full EP below...

Video guests:

Colin O’Hara

Steven Hill

Anna Kirkwood

Luca Kirkwood

Carly Commando

Kevin The Dog

Tom Patterson

Jeff Rosenstock

Mike Park

Craig Dickson

Camilla Houstoun

Fraser Wrong Life

Graham Lough

Maša Novak

Ace The Dog

Mark Fraser

Roan Dickson

Jon Paper Rifles

Kieran Andrews

Pepper The Dog

Phantom The Dog

Nelson The Dog

Fraser Small

