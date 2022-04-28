Neneh Cherry announces album of reworked songs ft. Robyn, ANOHNI, Sia, Jamila Woods & more

Neneh Cherry has announced The Versions, a collaboration album of reworked versions of her songs featuring the all-female lineup of Robyn, ANOHNI, Sia, Jamila Woods, Sudan Archives, Greentea Peng, Kelsey Lu, Honey Dijon, Seinabo Sey, TYSON, and Mapei. It comes out June 10 via Universal (pre-order). She recently released the new version of "Buffalo Stance" with Robyn and Mapei, and today she released the Sia version of "Manchild." Here's what Sia says about it:

Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene. I saved my pocket money for red filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked. Neneh, my very first queen, Cameron my bonus dad, I love you forever amen!

Listen to the song and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

Buffalo Stance (Robyn feat. Mapei)

Manchild (feat. Sia)

Woman (feat. ANOHNI)

Buddy X (feat. Greentea Peng)

Kootchi (feat. Jamila Woods)

Sassy (feat. TYSON)

Heart (feat. Sudan Archives)

Kisses On The Wind (feat. Seinabo Sey)

Manchild (feat. Kelsey Lu)

Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)