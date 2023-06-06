Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo announces new album ‘World of Hassle’ & tour, shares new song

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo has announced his first album under his own name, World of Hassle, due September 15 via Mom+Pop (pre-order). The album includes Alan's recent single with Mac DeMarco "Nudista Mundial '89" and the just-released "Stay-At-Home DJ." Of the new song, Alan says, "My brother and I wrote it back in 2019 and performed it on the last Neon Indian tour. It signaled a change in direction I’d been looking for but had yet to really know what to do with. When things slowed down during the pandemic I dusted it off and from its uncontrollable outgrowth came World of Hassle." It's a dose of Alan's trademark '80s pop nostalgia and it comes with an animated video by Johnny Woods. Check it out below.

Alan also announced a full-band tour for this fall, including stops in LA, NYC, Chicago, Philly, Dallas, and more.

The NYC date is November 11 at Elsewhere Hall and that goes on sale Friday (6/9) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Alan Palomo loading...

Tracklist

1. The Wailing Mall

2. Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)

3. La Madrileña

4. Nudista Mundial ‘89 (feat. Mac DeMarco)

5. The Return of Mickey Milan

6. Stay-At-Home DJ

7. Club People

8. Alibi for Petra

9. Nobody’s Woman

10. Is There Nightlife After Death?

11. Big Night of Heartache

12. The Island Years

13. Trouble In Mind

Alan Palomo -- 2023 Tour Dates

DJ performances:

June 25 - Houston TX - Sound Waves at El Segundo Swim Club

Aug 20 - San Francisco CA - Stern Grove Festival with Flaming Lips

Live band performances:

Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Oct 20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Oct 23 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Oct 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Oct 28 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

Nov 2 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Nov 3 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov 4 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

Nov 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Nov 9 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis Club

Nov 10 - Pawtucket RI @ The Met

Nov 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere